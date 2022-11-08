SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winning numbers were revealed for Monday’s Powerball on Tuesday morning. Did you win the $1.9 billion jackpot?

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a Powerball number of 10.

The Powerball jackpot has not been won since August 3, causing it to climb as high as it has. The last winner was a Pennsylvania resident who won $206.9 million. There have been 41 drawings since the last jackpot winner.

Even for those who don’t hit the jackpot, there are still lucrative rewards available. Three Californians hit the five numbers without the Powerball number on Saturday’s draw, yielding a prize of over $1 million.

The lump-sum cash option for the lottery is $929.1 million. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot.

Until this drawing, the biggest lottery prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

The five largest Powerball jackpots are:

$1.9 billion (estimated), Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

Stay tuned to KRON4. This story will be updated when an announcement is made about winning tickets.