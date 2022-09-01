DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — One lucky person bought a Powerball California Lottery ticket in Daly City that is now worth more than $2.5 million following Wednesday night’s draw.

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven store at 411 Gellert Boulevard.

The ticket matched five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, missing only the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 7-8-19-24-28 and Powerball number 1.

“The California Lottery will not know the identity of the winner … until they claim their prize. They have up to 180 days to come forward,” California Lottery officials wrote.

“Nobody hit the $134 million jackpot, which now rolls to an estimated $148 million for the next draw on Saturday,” Lottery officials wrote.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number are 1 in more than 292 million.

The 7-Eleven that sold the $2.5 million ticket will get a bonus of nearly $13,000.