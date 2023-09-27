SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing was set at $850 million, and while nobody in California matched the five winning numbers with the Powerball number, a player in San Jose still won big money.

At a Quick Stop located at 5 Stewart Ave, one player drew the five winning numbers, but not the Powerball number. That ticket is worth $796,425, according to the California Lottery website.

No other lottery players in California drew all five numbers. Five people matched four winning numbers with the Powerball numbers. Those tickets are worth $23,318.

The winning numbers are 47, 63, 1, 46, and 7, with a Powerball number of 7.

The $850 million jackpot is the second-largest jackpot of the year. In July, a California lottery player hit a $1.08 billion jackpot.