Powerful storm to soak Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is expecting heavy rainfall and gusty winds this weekend as a strong storm system rolls into the area.

Rain began Friday afternoon and will continue throughout the weekend on and off.

Lightening was also spotted about 200 miles off the coastline Friday night.

Rain poured Friday night in much of the Bay Area with pockets of heavy downpours headed toward the East Bay.

Concord saw more than an inch of rain per hour, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow.

In Pleasanton Friday night, the rainfall was a bit inconsistent.

The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in place ahead of expected gusty winds overnight.

That advisory is in place for most of the East Bay through 7 a.m. Saturday.

The North Bay saw a downpour Friday.

In San Anselmo, the roads were slick because of relentless showers.

Drivers are asked to drive carefully during the weekend storm.

The storm conditions are expected to continue through the weekend, tapering off by Monday, making for drier weather in the foreseeable future.