Prayer vigil held for San Francisco friends who have been missing for 10 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In song and prayer — dozens of friends and family gathered Sunday night at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco — expressing their hope that Justin Winfrey and Kayla Rodriguez will be found.

Winfrey had a lifelong dream of becoming a pilot.

Several months ago, that dream came true.

“Everyone I know that went flying with him, said he was an excellent pilot and that was my experience as well,” Angelo King said.

Long time friend Angelo King, says Justin was the type to find adventure anywhere.

“So many of us have had adventures with Justin,” King said. “That’s why we know, we have faith that we’re gonna see him.”

Justin and Kayla had flown up to Mendocino County on Oct. 24 in his red and white piper arrow small plane.

They were last seen around 9 p.m. in Shelter Cove.

According to Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, radar last signaled his plane between Rockport and Wheeler — but after more than a week of searching, nothing has been found.

“We’re still here for rescue, and our loved ones as far as we’re concerned are coming back to us, we just gotta get to them,” King said.