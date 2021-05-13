Pre-teens can now get vaccinated in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Thursday, kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 shot.

One of the vaccination sites for kids ages 12 through 15 is located at Hurricane Harbor.

What better place could a kid go!

This comes after Contra Costa County is expanding eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine for this younger age group now that it’s been approved.

Before, only those ages 16 and up could get the Pfizer vaccine.

The county is working with the school district and Kaiser to host vaccination clinics at middle and high schools as well.

So far, nearly 700,000 residents ages 16 and up have had at least one dose.

There are about 65,000 kids ages 12 through 15 in the county who can now get the shot.

You can start making appointment for kids in Marin County, while Santa Clara County kids have already been able to make appointments.

No appointment is needed for kids in Contra Costa County.

Minors are recommended to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

If not, written consent is needed.