(KRON) — A 20-year-old woman was killed Thursday in a crash on Lone Tree Way in Antioch after she was ejected from a vehicle, police said.

The young woman was reportedly pregnant. The victim was identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s coroner on Friday as Angela Fierro, 20, of Antioch.

According to investigators, a driver was speeding on Lone Tree Way at 4:49 p.m. when it collided into another car at the Clayburn Road intersection. One of the vehicles, a black Grand Cherokee, flipped several times from the impact of the collision.

Fierro was ejected from her passenger seat in the Cherokee. “She was ejected approximately 50 feet from the vehicle,” one officer at the scene said.

(Image courtesy Art Ray)

The Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a flurry of 911 calls from witnesses reporting a horrific crash, and officers responded to the scene.

One witness said the Grand Cherokee’s driver was speeding through a red light when it was struck by a white car.

(Image courtesy Art Ray)

“A solo driver of one vehicle suffered chest pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver and passenger of the rollover vehicle was also transported to an area hospital for precautions. (Fierro) was ejected from the vehicle that rolled over and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. The preliminary investigation determined speed was a factor in the crash,” the Antioch Police Department wrote.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is encouraged to contact APD Officer Blumberg at fblumberg@antiochca.gov, or at 925-779-85444.