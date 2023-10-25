(KRON) — A pregnant woman suffered fatal injuries when her car was struck by a stolen vehicle on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, police said. Her baby was delivered through an emergency surgery and died Wednesday night, a family friend confirmed to KRON4.

The deadly crash happened at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday. A stolen 2013 white Hyundai sedan collided with the woman’s 2008 black Nissan sedan at the intersection of Winfield Boulevard and Blossom Hill Road.

Two men bolted out of the stolen car immediately after the collision and fled the scene, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Jorge Garibay. Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver.

A Santa Clara County coroner identified the victim as April Marie Zoglauer, 21, of San Jose.

April Zoglauer (Image courtesy GoFundMe)

“The pregnant female driver was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries where she was subsequently pronounced deceased. Emergency surgery was initiated on (Zoglauer). Her child was successfully delivered but remains in critical condition,” Garibay wrote.

Zoglauer was a beloved preschool teacher who taught her students with warmth and kindness, according to a GoFundMe page organized by her friends.

“We are devastated to share that our dear friend, April Zoglauer, passed away unexpectedly, in a car accident. April was a cherished preschool teacher and beloved by all her students,” the page states.

Investigators are attempting to identify the two men who fled from the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to contact Detective Bowen of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit by emailing 4461@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4654. You can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, or call the tip line at 408-947-STOP.

Tuesday’s crash was San Jose’s 42nd fatal collision of 2023.