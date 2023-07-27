(KRON) — A pregnant woman was shot Wednesday night in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard after receiving reports of a victim who had been shot. A woman, who was nine months pregnant, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, OPD said. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Both the woman and her unborn baby were listed in stable condition, police said. Officers later located a shooting scene at 77th Avenue and International Boulevard.