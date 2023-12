(KRON) — An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 2.6 shook the North Bay Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was epicentered about four miles east of Santa Rosa and eight miles northeast of Rohnert Park, the USGS said.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damages.

Earlier on Tuesday at 10:47 a.m., a 2.0 quake also registered near Santa Rosa.