(KRON) — An early morning shaker hit the South Bay city of Morgan Hill on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit around 6:49 a.m. around 8 miles north of Morgan Hill city center.
by: Tori Gaines
Posted:
Updated:
(KRON) — An early morning shaker hit the South Bay city of Morgan Hill on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit around 6:49 a.m. around 8 miles north of Morgan Hill city center.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now