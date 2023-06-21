(KRON) – A preliminary hearing will be held Wednesday morning for an Oakland police officer who is facing felony perjury charges including attempting to bribe a witness in the murder investigation of Charles Butler, who was shot and killed in 2011.

Prosecutors say that Phong Tran, who was a homicide detective for OPD, coerced and paid off a witness in exchange for a false testimony against two murder defendants Giovante Douglas and Cartier Hunter, who were serving 10 years in prison until their convictions were overturned in September 2022.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Tran’s hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.