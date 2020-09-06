Preliminary M-3.4 earthquake hits East Bay

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – A series of small earthquakes rattled San Leandro, according to the USGS.

The first earthquake was reported at 11:36 a.m. with a magnitude-2.6.

The second earthquake was a magnitude-3.4, reported at 11:43 a.m. It had a recorded depth of 10.1 km.

There are no reports of any damages or injuries at this time.

>> Track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Radar.

Latest Headlines: