Preliminary M-3.4 earthquake hits East Bay

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – A series of small earthquakes rattled San Leandro, according to the USGS.
The first earthquake was reported at 11:36 a.m. with a magnitude-2.6.
The second earthquake was a magnitude-3.4, reported at 11:43 a.m. It had a recorded depth of 10.1 km.
There are no reports of any damages or injuries at this time.
