(KRON) — Beyoncé fans are getting ready to take over Levi’s Stadium Wednesday night ahead of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to attend the concert.

Timeline

3 p.m.: Parking lot and box office open.

3:30 p.m.: Early check-in begins for Club Renaissance or BeyHive VIP concertgoers.

6 p.m.: Stadium gates open.

8 p.m.: Show begins.

Transportation

Parking for regular vehicles start at $60 and parking for oversized vehicles, such as buses and RVs, start at $130. Traffic and delays are expected and fans are strongly encouraged to take public transportation.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is offering more light-rail trains ahead of tonight’s concert.

What to bring

When it comes to what you are allowed to bring inside the concert, Levi’s Stadium only allows clear bags that do not exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches.

Small cameras and cell phones are permitted. Professional cameras with a detachable lens are not permitted.

What to wear

Beyoncé wants everyone who attends to wear silver in celebration of Virgo season. Merchandise will also be available at different locations around the stadium.

Weather

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says you can expect temperatures around 73 degrees.

On Tuesday, the singer was named honorary mayor of Santa Clara. Her arrival in the Bay Area is expected to bring an economic boost to businesses and hotels.