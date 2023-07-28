SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Fans are flocking to Santa Clara to see Taylor Swift perform both Friday and Saturday night at Levi’s Stadium. Swifties started lining up on Thursday, sleeping overnight outside of the stadium.

The City of Santa Clara has welcomed Taylor Swift with open arms. They have renamed the city to “Swiftie Clara” in anticipation of her performances and even named her honorary mayor.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Friday and Saturday night:

Time frame

Parking at Levi’s Stadium will open at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

The concert is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with Swift expected to take the stage at 8 p.m. She will be performing 45 songs which should take around a total of three hours.

Transportation

Traffic and delays are expected and fans are strongly encouraged to take public transportation. Caltrain is offering additional post-event trains and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is adding 30% more light-rail trains for both nights.

What to bring

When it comes to what you are allowed to bring inside the concert, Levi’s Stadium only allows clear bags that do not exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches or small clutch bags that do not exceed 4.5 by 6.5 inches.

Weather

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says you can expect temperatures in the low 70s at the start of the concert with temperatures cooling down by the end of the night.

Yesterday thousands lined up to buy official merchandise outside of the stadium ahead of the concert. The lowest price KRON4 could find on StubHub for a last-minute ticket as of Friday morning is $915. The most expensive ticket on StubHub is $9,700.