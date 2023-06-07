SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Joe Biden will be visiting the San Francisco Bay Area this month, according to an official release from the White House. The president will travel to the Bay Area on Monday, June 19 and remain in the area until Wednesday, June 21.

The White House declined to release any additional details about the president’s visit. President Biden was last in the region earlier this year, when he traveled to parts of California’s Central Coast to visit areas devastated by severe storms this winter.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in the Bay Area a week ahead of the president when she will host a reception for the Biden Victory Fund in San Francisco.