President Trump to visit Bay Area for campaign fundraiser, lunch

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump will visit California next month for two fundraisers, one of which will be held right here in the Bay Area.

A “save the date” invite shows Sept. 17 as the luncheon date at an undisclosed location, Politico reports.

Details are limited at this time, but donors to the campaign who RSVP ahead of time get additional details.

The luncheon is reportedly already sold out.

According to Trump Victory, a website for the campaign’s fundraising committee, individual luncheon tickets ranged from $1,000 to $5,600.

Couples looking to dine with the president could do so for $100,000. Those tickets include premier seating for lunch, a photo opportunity, and two tickets to the roundtable.

The fundraiser will be hosted by RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, co-chair Tommy Hicks Jr., RNC Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts, and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

After his lunch in the Bay Area, he will then travel to Southern California for fundraisers there.

Latest News Headlines: