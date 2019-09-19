Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to visit Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in Oakland Thursday morning hosting a roundtable on the criminal justice system in America.

O’Rourke will host the roundtable at an Oakland cannabis dispensary, Blunts and Moore.

Wednesday night O’Rourke toured San Quentin State Prison to talk with inmates.

He also elaborated on his belief that assault rifles should be banned.

“When it comes to those weapons Chris the answer is yes. But when it comes to firearms used for hunting or self-defense. The answer is no. And I don’t want you or anyone else to get into the fear-mongering that some have fallen prey to saying that the government’s going to come and take all of your guns. What we are talking about exclusively is weapons of war that have no place in our homes no place on our streets and should remain on the battlefield,” he said.

President Trump says O’Rourke’s stance on guns would make it harder for both Democrats and Republicans to reach an agreement on gun reform.

