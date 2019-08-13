‘Suspicious device’ in San Ramon deemed safe by authorities

SAN RAMON (KRON) – A suspicious device reported in San Ramon Tuesday morning has now been deemed safe by authorities.

According to the San Ramon Police Department, the suspicious device, described as a pressure cooker with exposed wires, was reported earlier this morning in the area of 3110 Crow Canyon Place.

People in the area were prompted to evacuate as authorities investigated.

Around 11:30 a.m., San Ramon police said the device was safe and is not a threat to public safety.

Anyone who evacuated can now return.

