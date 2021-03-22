Pressure mounts for San Francisco school board VP to resign over racist tweets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pressure is mounting for an elected San Francisco city official to step down from her job after past anti-Asian American tweets were found on her Twitter feed.

It’s a series of derogatory tweets filled with anti-Asian American stereotypes made back in 2016 by San Francisco Board of Education Vice President Alison Collins that has turned up the political heat for her to resign.

“She was given plenty of opportunities from many Asian American elected officials that reached out to her and community leaders that reached out to her and instead of accepting responsibility, giving a full-throttled apology, and saying ‘let’s work together, let’s build bridges between our communities, let’s really see how we can heal,’ she doubled down and really looked for outside explanations,” said Asha Safai with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Among the tweets she writes, “I grew up in mostly Asian Am schools and know this experience all to well. Many Asian Am. believe they benefit from the ‘model minority.'”

Further, she writes, “Do they think they won’t be deported? profiled? beaten? Being a house n****r is still being a n****r. You’re still considered the help.”

In the wake of the controversy, she wrote a blog post titled “What Matters Most.”

In it, she addresses the tweets, writing in part, “A number of tweets and social media posts I made in 2016 have recently been highlighted. They have been taken out of context, both of that specific moment and the nuance of the conversation that took place.”

However, there is no mention of the school board VP stepping down from her position.

Collins was already among 5 San Francisco Board of Education members who are the targets of a recall effort for multiple reasons including changing the admission standards at Lowell High School, which has a majority population of Asian American students.

“Now this decision is clearly prejudiced by the bias that vice president Collins has and it’s not acceptable for the San Francisco School Board to make decisions about a school based on bias towards other communities. It’s not acceptable. Not in San Francisco! Not today! It should never be acceptable,” said Siva Raj with the school board.

KRON4 reached out to Collins to give her an opportunity to represent her side of this issue but has not yet heard back.