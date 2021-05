CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa Public Works is clearing dead vegetation in order to help prevent wildfires.

On Monday, workers headed to Fish Ranch Road to make remove dry tinder, which would help a fire race through the hills and grow, making it more difficult to control.

Cal Fire has been urging people to create defensible space around their home because wildfires are projected to be much worse this year because of drought conditions.