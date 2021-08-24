Pride flag ceremony canceled due to anti-vaccine demonstration at San Jose City Hall

Parade-goers carrying rainbow flags walk down a street in 2019 during the LBGTQ Pride march in New York marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A Silicon Valley Pride Flag raising ceremony was canceled Tuesday after anti-vaxers were seen protesting at San Jose’s City Hall.

The ceremony was canceled “due to unsafe and aggressive actions and language observed today at San Jose City Hall of protesters concerned with the potential vaccination mandate,” San Jose city councilmember Pam Foley tweeted.

*CANCELED*



Dear Community Members,



The health, safety, and wellbeing of our community is our highest priority.



Due to unsafe and aggressive actions and language observed today at San Jose City Hall of protesters concerned with the potential vaccination mandate,



Foley was supposed to host the event.

It was scheduled to happen Tuesday, August 24th from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at San Jose City Hall.

Moore tweeted that the decision didn’t come lightly. She says they’re postponing the ceremony to a later date and time.

“It is our belief that the protest’s presence nearby our event would jeopardize the success of the ceremony and the wellbeing of our attendees. We believe the best course of action is to not allow these protesters an opportunity to potentially disrupt this ceremony that is intended to honor Silicon Valley Pride for their hard work,” Foley said on Twitter.