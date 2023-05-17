(KRON) — An incident in which a pride flag was ripped down from the exterior of a Palo Alto church is being investigated as a hate crime, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. Police received a call just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of vandalism at the First Lutheran Church at 600 Homer Avenue. The report was called in by a church employee, police said.

Officers investigated and determined that at some point between May 7 and May 11, an unknown party had ripped a pride flag and its mounting bracket off the front of the church and left it on the ground. The church wall was also damaged.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police. Nor is there any known connection between this case and previous cases.

Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact the Palo Alto PD 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.