(KRON) – The Office of the County Clerk will marry 250 couples at San Francisco City Hall Friday in honor of the city’s rich LGBTQ+ history and culture.

Each couple will receive a commemorative Pride marriage license and Pride pins. A photo booth will also be a part of the festivities located in the North Light Court.

Back in 2004, under the leadership of former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, the Office of the County Clerk issued its first same-sex marriage license.