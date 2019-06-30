Pride Weekend festivities kicked off in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It is Pride Weekend! Thousands of people are showing their colors of love in San Francisco.

Saturday was filled with festivities ahead of the big Pride Parade and celebration on Sunday.

The backdrop near the Civic Center Plaza was rainbow flags and people swaying to the music — Pride weekend is now in full swing.

The crowd was loud and proud.

“I really feel like it’s somewhere where I can be myself. I’m free to be myself and be around people like me,” August Webber said.

“Just being able to celebrate pride you know, just being able to just be yourself,” Jacob Bravo said.

As celebrations are underway, it’s all hands on deck for San Francisco police.

There’s already extra security. Barricades will surround the parade route.

The Pride March kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Market Street, winding its way through Embarcadero to Civic Center.

For Gus Baty and Charlie Galles, this Pride weekend is about remembering the roots of its history.

50 years ago, on June 28, bar patrons of the Stonewall Inn in New York City resisted a police raid, sparking protests and setting the stage for the gay rights movement.

“It was a riot and it’s remembering we have to fight for our place in society and that every year we get closer to equality of queer people but it’s important to never forget where we came from, never forget our roots,” Baty said.

“We had nothing, we had tiny little bars and restaurants and they were raided by police all the time and now we have this huge celebration and I think that’s fantastic,” Galles said.

Bob Bravo has been coming to San Francisco Pride since 1975. Bravo says there’s no better place he rather be.

“I’ve been to many Pride’s around the world but pride is always special in San Francisco, especially because we have a big gay vibrant gay and lesbian community here and it’s just a wonderful time to celebrate with your community and having a good time,” Bravo said.