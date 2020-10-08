Prince Harry wears Oakland designer face mask

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Prince Harry was spotted wearing a face mask made by Oakland designer Taylor Jay.
The Duke of Sussex posed wearing the Champagne and Honey face covering, along with other runners in LA before a virtual London Marathon.
Taylor Jay Collections is a mother/daughter owned business based in Oakland. Amid the pandemic, the innovative designers added sustainable face masks to keep people safe and in style.
