This home on 2601 Lyon St. went on the market this week for nearly $9 million. It was featured in the 2001 Disney film “Princess Diaries.”

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was featured in one of the most iconic films to take place in San Francisco. The mansion in the blockbuster film “Princess Diaries” is now on the market and being sold for $8.9 million, according to Steve Mavromihalis of Compass Real Estate.

The 4,554-square-foot home, located at 2601 Lyon St., went on the market Monday. The multimillion-dollar home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, three stories and an elevator; it has 12+ rooms total.

The Pacific Heights mansion was seen in the 2001 Disney film in which the home was used as the campus for the fictional Grove High School.

Here’s a scene from the movie that took place in front of the mansion that is officially up for sale. In the clip, you can see the stairs (pictured below) at the front of the home.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The last time this house was on the market was back in June 2009 when the property sold for $6,399,500. Mavromihalis said the previous owner of this home was former San Francisco Giants owner Bob Lurie.

The property went on the market on Monday, March 6. As of Friday, the listing price remains at $8,900,000, according to Compass Real Estate.

The home was built 100 years ago in 1923, according to the real estate agency. It is located on the eastern edge of the Presidio Wall and is approximately a 15-minute walk from the Palace of Fine Arts.

For more information about the listing, visit the official listing of the home HERE.