(KRON) — The principal at a North Bay high school where one student fatally stabbed another student earlier this month has been placed on leave, the school district confirmed Monday. Montgomery High School Principal Adam Paulson and Assistant Principal Tyler Ahlborn are on leave, Santa Rosa City Schools announced on Monday.

Laurie Fong, who previously served as principal at the school between 2006 and 2016 will serve as principal for the remainder of the school year, the district said. Fong has resigned her position from the local Board of Education to return to Montgomery “to be part of the healing and to work closely with the district and school community as we build the security and social emotional supports for the school,” the district said in a statement.

Kaesa Enemark and Ryan Thompson, both former site administrators, will also be joining the administrative team at the high school, the district said.

In addition to the personnel changes, the district said that campus security will be increased to all high school campuses in the district “via redirection of district administration” and “support from the Sonoma County Office of Education.”

“Officers will spend more time patrolling around the area of our high schools for added support,” the district said. “We will continue to work with the SRPD to create long-term strategies for safety.”

In 2022, the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to over 900 emergency calls from schools in the district. The district elected to remove School Resource Officers from campus in 2020, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd at the hand of police.

On March 1 of this year, 16-year-old Jayden Pienta died after being stabbed three times in the chest by a suspect following a classroom fight. Another student was also stabbed in the hand, but is expected to recover.

The suspect, a 15-year-old student at the school, whose identity KRON4 is withholding due to his age, is facing felony charges of involuntary manslaughter with enhancement for using a knife and one count of bringing a knife to school.