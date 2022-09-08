CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding.

After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. He was originally locked up in Clayton.

Ramirez-Vera, 33, is a Richmond resident who was sentenced on weapon, burglary and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.

The other prisoner, 38-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamillia, is described by authorities as a Hispanic man from Pittsburg who is 5-foot-8 and approximately 165 pounds. He was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and drug possession.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office says both men are facing felony charges for escaping a county detention facility. They are facing a possible state prison sentence.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office spelled the outstanding prisoner’s name “Escamillia” on Thursday. On Sunday, they spelled his name “Escamilla” in a press release. The office confirmed with KRON4 that it is spelled “Escamillia.”