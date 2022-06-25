(KRON) – Several pro-abortion rights rallies are happening in the Bay Area today. Here’s where:

SAN JOSE – “Defend Roe v. Wade: Fight for Reproductive Rights” rally will be held at the San Jose City Hall starting at 10 a.m.

KRON On is streaming news live now

HAYWARD – “Standing Up for Women’s Freedom” rally will be held at Hayward’s Planned Parenthood at 10:15 a.m. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) invites the community to listen to their concerns and reaffirm his commitment for women’s reproductive rights.

OAKLAND – “We Will Not Go Back: Build the Socialist Feminist Movement” meeting will be held at Snow Park (north side) at 11 a.m. This discussion is held by the Socialist Alternative Oakland and will be about building the socialist feminist struggle.

The pro-abortion rights rallies come after the Supreme Court’s ruling of overturning Roe v. Wade leading it up to individual states to decide their stance on abortion rights. California is firm on its decision to support women’s reproductive rights.