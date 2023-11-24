SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pro-Palestine protestors took over Union Square in San Francisco on Friday, demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The youth-led march and rally happened in the middle of busy Black Friday shopping. The group led by “Arab Youth Organizing” started at City Hall and then marched to the Macy’s right in the center of Union Square.

Among all of the shoppers, people were waving Palestinian flags and holding up signs calling for the end to the fighting in Gaza.

“We’re here to shut down Black Friday and to ask everyone to stop spending money that is going to go to the Israeli government that’s gonna fund a genocide,” said Zayna Elkarra with Bay Youth 4 Palestine.

Bay Youth 4 Palestine and Arab Youth Organizing were some of the groups bringing people together Friday night. The protest comes as there is a brief pause to the violence in Gaza while prisoners and hostages are exchanged between Israel and Hamas. Protestors say the pause is not enough.

“We have been demanding a permanent ceasefire. We need a permanent ceasefire. We do not need this temporary ceasefire,” said Helena Awwad with Arab Youth Organizing.

More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. And in Israel, 1,200 people have died since the initial attack by Hamas in October.

Bay Area youth leaders say they want people to know they’re paying attention to what’s happening in Gaza.

“We’re never gonna forget what’s going on now, and we’re never gonna forget for the future,” Awwad said.

The demonstration blocked traffic in the area for a few hours Friday. The San Francisco Police Department was there doing traffic control, but there weren’t any issues between police and protesters.

Protests also took place in other regions of the Bay Area on Friday, including San Jose’s Valley Fair Mall. The peaceful rally started at Santana Row.