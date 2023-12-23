SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pro-Palestine protester was seen climbing a Christmas tree in San Francisco’s Union Square on Saturday afternoon, video from the Citizen App shows. A Palestine flag was seen attached to the centerpiece Christmas tree in the city’s downtown area.

The protestor climbing on the tree was seen holding a “Free Palestine” sign. Video from the scene can be viewed in the media player above.

At around 2 p.m., San Francisco Police Department officers were at the scene in response, the department told KRON4. SFPD said, “people began to commit crimes ranging from assault to felony vandalism causing property damage.”

The public was asked to avoid the area due to police activity, according to a tweet sent at 4:09 p.m. by the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management. Several suspects were arrested. “The group appears to have cleared from Union Square,” SFPD said.

As of 5:30 p.m., the situation at Union Square has been “resolved,” according to SFPD.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”