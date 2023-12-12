(KRON) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations San Francisco Bay Area is sponsoring a rally outside Meta headquarters in Menlo Park on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The CAIR-SFBA is rallying against reports of alleged shadow banning on Meta’s Instagram and Facebook platforms.

Shadow banning is a practice used in online moderation that consists of preventing a user’s content from being seen by others—either partially or totally—without the user being notified or aware of it, according to dictionary.com.

The organization says its purpose of “Let Palestine Speak: End Meta Censorship” is for Meta “to end its practices of suppressing and restricting content from the Palestinian perspective.”

“As advocates for justice, we are deeply concerned about the reports of ‘shadow banning’ affecting Palestinian voices on Meta’s platforms,” said CAIR-SFBA Executive Director Zahra Billoo on Monday. “Tomorrow’s rally is a collective call to end censorship and ensure that the Palestinian perspective is not stifled. We urge all those who stand for free expression and human rights to join us in making our voices heard outside Meta headquarters. Let us stand together in solidarity with the Palestinian people and demand an end to these censorship practices.”

According to the CAIR-SFBA, the organization is the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization.

The CAIR-SFBA is encouraging Palestine advocates to join the rally.