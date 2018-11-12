Bay Area

Procession for Napa native killed in SoCal bar shooting

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 03:36 PM PST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 08:15 PM PST

NAPA (KRON) - The Napa community honored a Napa native killed in the Thousand Oaks bar shooting as her body was escorted to Tulocay Cemetery on Sunday. 

Alaina Housley,18, was a freshman at Pepperdine University in Malibu and a 2018 Vintage High School graduate. 

Housley and some friends had gone to Borderline Bar & Grill for "college country night" in Thousand Oaks when gunfire rang out. 

Housley is the niece of "Sister Sister" actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley.

The couple took to Twitter on Thursday in search of answers surrounding Alaina's whereabouts after the girl's suit mate reported her missing. 

The couple later confirmed that Alaina was among those killed in the massacre. 

Napa residents were invited to line the line her path along Soscol and Silverado Trail. 

The procession started at 4 p.m.

