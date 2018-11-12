Procession for Napa native killed in SoCal bar shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Studio Twelve [ + - ] Video

NAPA (KRON) - The Napa community honored a Napa native killed in the Thousand Oaks bar shooting as her body was escorted to Tulocay Cemetery on Sunday.

Alaina Housley,18, was a freshman at Pepperdine University in Malibu and a 2018 Vintage High School graduate.

Housley and some friends had gone to Borderline Bar & Grill for "college country night" in Thousand Oaks when gunfire rang out.

Housley is the niece of "Sister Sister" actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley.

The couple took to Twitter on Thursday in search of answers surrounding Alaina's whereabouts after the girl's suit mate reported her missing.

The couple later confirmed that Alaina was among those killed in the massacre.

Napa residents were invited to line the line her path along Soscol and Silverado Trail.

The procession started at 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 11th), at approximately 4:00pm, Alaina Housley will be arriving by police escort at Tulocay. To honor Alaina, the community of Napa is invited to line her path along Soscol and Silverado Trail starting around 3:30. pic.twitter.com/g7ICoNjJR2 — Napa Police (@NapaPD) November 11, 2018

