Professor explains how to talk to children about gun violence

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Mass shootings and other types of gun violence have lasting impacts on communities.

Mental health experts say recent violence can be a compounding factor for anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

Joining KRON4 to discuss is Adjunct Professor Leslye M. Tinson.

She teaches in the Psychology and African American Studies Departments at San Jose State University.

She talked about the gunman in the San Jose VTA shooting and his mental health, in addition to explaining how adults can talk to their kids about gun violence and being prepared.

“Adults, I don’t think we give our kids enough credit in this particular day and age, they know a lot that’s going on and they are able to access this information, not only with their home television but through the internet, and so I think that the best approach that parents can take and families can take when talking to young children, is to offer them space for there to be an open dialogue. Talk about your fears, talk about your worries and also prepare for emergencies. What do you do in case of an emergency, where would you go if you can’t reach me, how can you text someone else to get help or assistance, I mean these are unfortunately the times that we’re living in, so kids do need to be prepared in the same way we used to get under the tables and prepare for earthquakes,” Tinson said.

Listen to the full interview above.