(KRON) — Investigators said a “prolific” thief has been charged with 29 counts in connection to home, business, and car burglaries across San Francisco.

Patrick Potter, 29, was arraigned in court Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to charges including grand theft and residential burglary.

Potter is accused of carrying out burglaries across a large swath of neighborhoods, including Chinatown, North Beach, Telegraph Hill, Russian Hill, Nob Hill, and Pacific Heights. Among the items alleged to have been stolen were laptops, video game consoles, and packages.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, “Property crimes deeply impact residents and businesses across the city. I am grateful to the San Francisco Police Department for their efforts to solve

this burglary series that spanned many neighborhoods and involved numerous victims.”

Potter has remained in custody since he was arrested in Oakland on July 6. He is being held in jail without bail.

Jenkins said, “We will seek justice for the victims in the courtroom and continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to improve public safety across the city and ensure that there is accountability for criminal behavior.”

Potter’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25. If convicted of the charges against him, Potter could face up to 25 years in state prison.