Proof of COVID vaccination or test required for some Contra Costa County businesses

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s case for sweeping new vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County on Tuesday announced it is requiring patrons of some businesses to show proof they are fully vaccinated to enter indoor areas or a negative COVID-19 test result effective Sept. 22.

According to a press release, the county said it had endured a “severe spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this summer” due to the delta variant and unvaccinated residents.

The new order applies to businesses where people remove face coverings to eat or drink indoors such as restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, and gyms and other indoor fitness facilities including yoga and dance studios, where patrons breath more heavily due to exercise.

The order also requires workers in indoor areas of these businesses to show proof of a COVID vaccination by Nov. 1 or test weekly for COVID-19.

“This order is necessary now to save lives, protect our overburdened healthcare system, and slow the pandemic enough to keep our schools open,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County Health Officer. “Reducing community transmission of the virus now is key to preventing future spikes in cases from overwhelming our county’s hospitals during the winter months.”

Contra Costa joins San Francisco, Berkeley, and other counties with a countywide health order to increase COVID-19 safety in restaurants, gyms, and other indoor businesses where there is an elevated risk of the virus spreading.