Property, violent crimes plummet in San Francisco since stay-at-home order

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco has been under a stay at home order since March 16 and while that presents its own set of frustrations for people and their families, the city is also seeing some positives.

Overall emergency call volume is down according to the Department of Emergency Management and San Francisco police are responding to 50% fewer property and violent crimes. ​

While San Francisco police do not have official totals for all of March yet, they pointed KRON4 to their online crime dashboard which is updated through March 29.

The website shows between March 16, our first day of stay at home orders, and March 29, that crime as a whole is down by 53%. ​

According to the numbers,​ motor vehicle theft is down 11% in the last two weeks.

Robbery is down 17% and burglary is down 19%. ​

Assault down 42% and rape is down 70% with only three cases in the last two weeks compared to 10 this time last year.

