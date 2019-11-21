Live Now
Proposal made to guarantee cell tower power during PG&E outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – East Bay State Senator Steve Glazer wants to keep cell towers powered up when PG&E shuts off the power.

He’s proposing that the state require mobile phone companies to provide at least 72 hours of battery backup on their towers, so that their cellular networks remain in service during these critical times.

Glazer says utility companies should also be required to provide backup battery packs during shutoffs for people with serious medical conditions so they can keep refrigerated medicine cold and oxygen tanks functional.

