Proposal officially declares gun violence as public health crisis in Oakland

In this Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo, officers work the scene of a shooting in Oakland, Calif. A 22-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Oakland near the city’s Juneteenth celebration, though it wasn’t known whether the violence was connected with the event, police said. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at a hospital after gunfire erupted Saturday evening near Lake Merritt, said Oakland Police Department Officer Johnna Watson. (Dylan Bouscher/Bay Area News Group)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City Council voted Tuesday to approve a resolution that would officially declare gun violence a public health crisis in the city, according to city documents.

Meeting agenda documents said the city will officially request the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to deploy an equitable amount of resources to Oakland’s Department of Violence Prevention.

The resources will come from the county’s $300 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Those funds plan to enhance its violence prevention services in order to reduce deaths related to gun violence.

Oakland had 90 shooting homicide deaths in 2020, according to city documents. There have been 78 shooting homicides as of September this year.

The city is on pace to top its shooting homicide numbers from last year.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors, according to Reid’s memorandum, has yet to commit to the requested resources proposed by the city.