Proposal reviewed for Bay Area to host 2026 World Cup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area Host Committee on Tuesday presented regional plans to FIFA and US Soccer to serve as one of a planned 10 host communities in the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a statement posted by the Bay Area Host Committee on the San Jose Earthquakes’ website.

The United Bid of Canada, Mexico, and the US was selected to host the 2026 World Cup in June 2018.

At this time the Bay Area stands among the 17 US finalists working to earn hosting rights as the region did for the 1994 FIFA World Cup, which was the only other time the US hosted the event.

“The Bay Area is excited to be one of the 17 Candidate Host Communities in the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. We are extremely enthusiastic about the prospect of hosting matches in our community and welcoming the world to Northern California,” said Executive Director Patricia Ernstrom.

In the proposal, the Host Committee highlighted “the Bay Area’s established history hosting visitors from around the world for major events, its world-class venues for competition and training sites such as Levi’s® Stadium and Earthquakes Stadium, and the region’s first-class lodging, hospitality, and cultural attractions for competitors and fans alike.”

The Bay Area Host Committee is led by Ernstrom in addition to Secretary Condoleeza Rice, representatives from the San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Earthquakes, and other individuals from the Bay Area’s soccer and leadership communities who will be announced in the coming months.

According to the committee’s statement, the crown jewel of the Bay Area’s Host Community bid is Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the home of the San Francisco 49ers. The venue received the second-highest technical evaluation score from FIFA during the initial review process back in 2018.

Since opening in 2014, the venue has hosted Super Bowl 50, the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and number of international soccer events including the 2016 Copa America Centenario, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and several International Champions Cup events.

The FIFA Council is expected to select the final 10 U.S. host cities in 2021, along with confirming the final host cities in Canada and Mexico.

Fans of soccer in the Bay Area can visit bayarea20206.com to support the region’s bid to be selected as a host community for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

