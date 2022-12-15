SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco Police Commission proposal that aims to limit racially-biased traffic stops has been put on hold as a result of the major response from the public on both sides of the issue.

Frank Noto is on the board of directors of Stop Crime SF.

“It tells you that the police commission is going down the wrong track,” Noto said. “Sure, we should attack the issue of racial bias, and I do believe that there is some racial bias in some communities but stopping law enforcement is not the way to do it.

“It’s a bad idea because it’s going to result in more crime, more traffic accidents and more shootings.”

“I think it’s exactly the opposite,” said Kevin Benedicto who is a member of the San Francisco Police Commission.

The policy to limit police traffic stops has been in the works for over a year. Benedicto is a co-author.

Among the proposals, nine banned stops for low-level offenses are the following:

Failure to display or properly mount license plates

Failure to display registration tags or driving with expired registration.

Driving without functioning or illuminated brake lights

Under SF city law, the police commission has 10 days to work on any policy revisions, hoping to find the right balance before putting it up for a vote.