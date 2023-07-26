(KRON) — The Market Street Railway, a nonprofit, wants to name a cable car after the late Tony Bennett who died last week at the age of 96.

Known for his song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” among others, Bennett left an imprint on people since his phrase, “To be where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars.”

“He has made cable cars famous all around the world and we have no doubt he has brought millions of people to SF from all around the world that might not have come,” said Rick Laubscher, Market Street Railway president.

Only three other cable cars are named after notable figures such as Friedel Klussmann, the woman who saved the cable car system, a conductor killed while working and San Francisco Giant Willie Mayes.

The Market Street Railway would like to see Bennett’s name on a California street car as it rides past his statue, the street named after him in Nob Hill and the Fairmont Hotel, where he belted out his famous song about the city for the first time.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will decide if and when a cable car gets named after Bennett. If he does get his own cable car, a dedication could come during the 150th anniversary of the invention of the cable car.