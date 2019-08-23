Proposed Bay Area sales tax increase could be on 2020 ballot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People in the Bay Area could get a chance to vote on a sales tax increase in next year’s election.

The one-cent increase is being proposed by several groups across the Bay Area.

The money would go towards transportation projects for transit agencies including BART.

Advocates for the bill say it would raise about $100 billion over 40 years.

But some say there are better ways for the transit agencies to raise money.

The tax increase could be on the ballot for all 9 Bay Area counties in November 2020.

Latest News Headlines: