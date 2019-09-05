Proposed housing development in Brentwood sparking debate

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — A plan for more housing is causing a debate in Brentwood.

This November, residents will vote on whether or not to expand the urban limit line so a developer can build thousands of homes in that city.

The land in question is located off Balfour Road.

A developer wants to expand Brentwood’s urban limit line to build the Vineyards at Deer Creek — a gated community with 2,400 homes on 800 acres of land.

Blackhawk-Nunn says it’s a plan that’ll take 20 years to build and that 80 percent of the homes will be for seniors.

They’ll also preserve 225 acres of land on the property.

It’s a project that some people support and others oppose

The 800 acres is currently used for cattle grazing and dry farming.

It’s just across the street from Heritage High School on the corner of Balfour and Deer Valley Road, just south of Antioch’s city limits.

“The tax dollars that will go to the schools is in the millions,” said former Vice Mayor of Brentwood Annette Beckstrand. “The tax dollars that will go to the fire district if it comes to Brentwood, it will go to the Brentwood Fire district. That serves all of Brentwood, that is in the $175 million.”

Beckstand is voting yes on Measure L because of the $175 million dollars in direct revenue to critical public services — the fire department, road construction and schools.

But Kathy Griffin is voting no.

“Now is not the time. We need to hold the urban limit line,” Griffin, who’s with the Alliance for a Better Brentwood said.

Brentwood voters will cast their ballots during a special election on Nov. 5.

