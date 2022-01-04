Prosecutors: Man who refused to put mask over nose strangled SF store clerk

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A man working for DoorDash strangled a South San Francisco store clerk who asked him to cover his nose with a face mask, prosecutors said.

The incident happened in March of 2021, when San Mateo County had an indoor mask mandate in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Prosecutors said Rimmer Ignacio Cortezgarcia Jr., 31, of Los Banos, was picking up a delivery for a DoorDash customer at Friends Liquor on San Felipe Avenue in South San Francisco.

The store clerk noticed that Cortezgarcia’s face covering was below his nose.

The 25-year-old clerk told Cortezgarcia that he had to cover his nose in addition to his mouth, or the DoorDash order would be canceled.

“(Cortezgarcia) was angered. Defendant grabbed victim by (the) throat and began strangling (the) victim,” prosecutors wrote.

Cortezgarcia told the clerk that he was going to kill him, prosecutors said.

The victim was able to pull away, run to the back of the store, and call 911. Police arrested Cortezgarcia outside the store.

The attack was recorded by the store’s security cameras.

This week, Cortezgarcia pleaded no contest to felony assault. He faces up to one year in county jail. A sentencing hearing is set for March 7 in the San Mateo County courthouse.