Prosecutors not seeking death penalty for man charged with Nia Wilson’s murder

OAKLAND (KRON) – Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against the man charged with killing Nia Wilson on a BART platform last year.

John Lee Cowell is charged with stabbing the 18-year-old and her sister in an unprovoked attack at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland.

Cowell is also charged with a special circumstance allegation.

The prosecutor will now focus on having him sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cowell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 11.

