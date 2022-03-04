SAN JOSE (KRON) – Prestiged UFC fighter Cain Velasquez has been charged with 10 felony counts. Criminal defense attorney Paula Canny says his legal team will have many hurdles.

“Attempted murder with the potential life imprisonment is a bunch of trouble,” she said.

Canny says the defense will have to argue he’s not a danger to society and could be placed on home arrest.

Prosecutor Aaron French said that “it’s the people’s intention that he remain in custody.”

Prosecutors say it all started after Harry Gourlarte was charged last week with molesting a 4-year-old child and then was released from jail.

Assistant District Attorney Angela Bernard said that “that is not a decision we agree with, but we respect the judge’s decision.”

That child was a relative of Velasquez’s. A few days later, he allegedly tracked down Gourlarte at a day care, and chased him in his Ford truck.

Velasquez followed the car for 11 miles, firing seven rounds at three people in the vehicle, police say. One of Gourlarte’s relatives was struck and injured with non life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez has a high-profile lawyer in Mark Geragos, but even with that, Canny says the UFC fighter will have a long legal road ahead.

Canny asked: “Do we want mixed martial art champions to have that right, that they can take the law into their own hands?

Velasquez is expected to be in court, in front of a judge, Monday morning.