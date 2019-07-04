Live Now
Protect your pets during 4th of July fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Let’s talk pet safety on July Fourth!

Buffy Martin-Tarbox from Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA joined KRON4 to talk about fireworks and pet safety.

Your pets may not know what’s happening once the fireworks start.

Here is a list of tips to help keep your pet calm and safe:

  • It’s best you don’t take your pets outdoors to an event with you.
  • Bring your animals indoors, even if they typically live outside
  • Close the blinds to minimize any light
  • Put on some ambient noise, such as radio or television
  • You can request medication from the vet to help calm your pet down
  • Buy a thunder vest for your animal to make them feel more secure

Be safe this 4th of July and help keep your animals safe.

