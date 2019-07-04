Protect your pets during 4th of July fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Let’s talk pet safety on July Fourth!
Buffy Martin-Tarbox from Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA joined KRON4 to talk about fireworks and pet safety.
Your pets may not know what’s happening once the fireworks start.
Here is a list of tips to help keep your pet calm and safe:
- It’s best you don’t take your pets outdoors to an event with you.
- Bring your animals indoors, even if they typically live outside
- Close the blinds to minimize any light
- Put on some ambient noise, such as radio or television
- You can request medication from the vet to help calm your pet down
- Buy a thunder vest for your animal to make them feel more secure
Be safe this 4th of July and help keep your animals safe.