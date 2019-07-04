Protect your pets during 4th of July fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Let’s talk pet safety on July Fourth!

Buffy Martin-Tarbox from Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA joined KRON4 to talk about fireworks and pet safety.

Your pets may not know what’s happening once the fireworks start.

Here is a list of tips to help keep your pet calm and safe:

It’s best you don’t take your pets outdoors to an event with you.

Bring your animals indoors, even if they typically live outside

Close the blinds to minimize any light

Put on some ambient noise, such as radio or television

You can request medication from the vet to help calm your pet down

Buy a thunder vest for your animal to make them feel more secure

Be safe this 4th of July and help keep your animals safe.