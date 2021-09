WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Protesters showed up in front of Walnut Creek’s City Hall on Friday, demanding an end to Contra Costa County’s new vaccine mandate.

It requires customers at indoor businesses, like gyms, bars, and restaurants, to show proof of being vaccinated or a negative COVID test in order to enter.

Demonstrators argue they’re not anti-vaccine — They just don’t want to be forced to get the shot.

There was a similar protest held in San Jose.